Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.22 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
