Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.22 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

