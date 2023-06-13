Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $382.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

