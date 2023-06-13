Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE GSS opened at $3.90 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
