Grant Mooney Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D) Stock

Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D – Get Rating) insider Grant Mooney acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($17,567.57).

Aurora Labs Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Get Aurora Labs alerts:

Aurora Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aurora Labs Limited engages in the design, development, and commercialization of 3D metal printers, powders, and digital parts and its related intellectual property in Australia. It develops industrial grade 3D metal printers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Canning Vale, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.