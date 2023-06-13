Grant Mooney Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D) Stock

Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D – Get Rating) insider Grant Mooney acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($17,567.57).
Aurora Labs Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.
Aurora Labs Company Profile
Featured Articles
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.