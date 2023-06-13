Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

