Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCOGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.