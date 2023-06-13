GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 262.5% in May

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the May 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
Shares of GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. GREE has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.01.
GREE Company Profile
