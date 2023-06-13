Greenline Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $237.98. 3,644,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $232.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

