Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587 shares.The stock last traded at $33.22 and had previously closed at $31.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

