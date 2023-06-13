Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587 shares.The stock last traded at $33.22 and had previously closed at $31.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Simec Stock Up 7.2 %
The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
Further Reading
