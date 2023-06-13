GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
GSIT traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 654,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
