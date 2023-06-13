GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSIT traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 654,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.