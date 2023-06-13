Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 170 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,431. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

