Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Unilever by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

