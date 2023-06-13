Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.64. 27,420,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,486,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

