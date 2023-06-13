Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.39. 7,159,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

