Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

