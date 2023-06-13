Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 305.8% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance
Shares of HCDIZ stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 480,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,994. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.
About Harbor Custom Development
