Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 305.8% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Shares of HCDIZ stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 480,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,994. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

About Harbor Custom Development

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.