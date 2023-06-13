Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 1.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.58. 1,020,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,139,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
Featured Articles
