Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 1.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.58. 1,020,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,139,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

