Head to Head Analysis: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 9.19% 18.08% 9.67% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $7.09 billion 0.92 $765.82 million $2.60 10.24 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amkor Technology and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amkor Technology and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Alimco Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

