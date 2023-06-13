Head to Head Analysis: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) & Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and LCNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 3.20 $94.26 million $4.24 17.03 LCNB $80.04 million 2.14 $22.13 million $1.92 8.01

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 18.92% 10.53% 1.18% LCNB 26.26% 10.84% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nicolet Bankshares and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.71%. LCNB has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given LCNB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats LCNB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

