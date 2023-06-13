Head-To-Head Comparison: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) versus EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -79.33% -1.19% -0.25% EastGroup Properties 32.86% 8.40% 4.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

53.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 3.54 -$298.61 million ($2.61) -3.85 EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 15.17 $186.18 million $3.87 43.84

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 EastGroup Properties 0 5 6 0 2.55

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $170.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats New York Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

