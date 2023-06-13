Head-To-Head Contrast: IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) versus VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87% IDEX Biometrics ASA -749.33% -166.15% -133.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.69 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.82 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 20.80 -$32.66 million ($1.96) -2.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VerifyMe has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.7% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VerifyMe and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given VerifyMe’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Risk & Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VerifyMe beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

