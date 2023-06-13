Head to Head Review: Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) vs. Its Peers

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 697 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Spade Acquisition N/A $12.02 million 41.35 Black Spade Acquisition Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 7.74

Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Spade Acquisition N/A -56.06% 3.17% Black Spade Acquisition Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Black Spade Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Spade Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Spade Acquisition Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.09%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.