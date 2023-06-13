Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,165. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $130.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

