Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,052 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 31,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.50. 1,680,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

