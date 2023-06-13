Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. 1,901,876 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

