Heron Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Trading Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.72. 280,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,956. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

