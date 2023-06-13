Heron Financial Group LLC Takes $241,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $17,103,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,469,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $4.28 on Monday, reaching $221.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,065,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,291. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $202.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

