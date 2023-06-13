High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of value-added frozen seafood. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

