Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $461,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.50. 1,680,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,081. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

