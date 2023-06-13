Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 78,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,632. The company has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

