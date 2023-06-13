HSBC Downgrades Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.55.
Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shop Apotheke Europe (SAEYY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.