HSBC Downgrades Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

