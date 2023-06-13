Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Humana worth $248,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $513.06. The company had a trading volume of 486,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,569. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.33.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

