ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,459 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 258,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 311,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

