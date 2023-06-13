iExec RLC (RLC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.13 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $90.33 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00019125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015666 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,100.83 or 1.00048697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002478 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.20047366 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,258,569.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

