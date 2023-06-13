Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.07

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 58150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Imaflex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$56.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of C$21.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1099567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

