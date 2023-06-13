Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.57

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 892980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

