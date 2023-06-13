Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Infinera

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Infinera by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Infinera by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Infinera by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading

