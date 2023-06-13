Insider Buying: 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Director Buys 4,955 Shares of Stock

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) Director David J. Salisbury purchased 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $19,621.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $28,852.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 135,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,017. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $22.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 98.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 488,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About 5E Advanced Materials

Several research analysts have weighed in on FEAM shares. Maxim Group started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.