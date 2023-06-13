Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 3,617 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,466,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,092,932.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

