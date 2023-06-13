Insider Buying: TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) CEO Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 912,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

RNAZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.33.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.60) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

About TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

