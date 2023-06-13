Insider Buying: TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) CEO Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 912,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
RNAZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.33.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.60) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
