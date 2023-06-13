Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE WMS traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.37. 946,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 742,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

