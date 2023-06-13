Insider Selling: Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00.
Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BMO stock traded up C$1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$117.82. 538,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.42. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$111.88 and a 52-week high of C$137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
See Also
