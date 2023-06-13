Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 6,437 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $453,229.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,096,297.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. 1,837,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
