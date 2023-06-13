Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 6,437 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $453,229.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,096,297.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. 1,837,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Elastic

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

