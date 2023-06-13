Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Major Shareholder Sells 468,075 Shares of Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 8,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,404. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.