Insider Selling: Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Major Shareholder Sells 16,031 Shares of Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56.
- On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80.
- On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45.
- On Friday, May 26th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 12,602 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $172,647.40.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.
Prime Medicine Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PRME stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 350,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,338. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.73.
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
