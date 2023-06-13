Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 398 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Up 3.2 %

Roku stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. 5,987,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $101.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

