Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells 7,970 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $131,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $780,605.30.

On Monday, March 20th, Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 587,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.27 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 78.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.