Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells 1,561 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.14. 1,764,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $224.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

