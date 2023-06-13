Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,867,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,564,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $761,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

