Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,376. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

