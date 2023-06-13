Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.58. 1,746,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.